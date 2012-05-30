FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares extend losses after Greek poll
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2012 / 12:21 PM / 5 years ago

European shares extend losses after Greek poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses on Wednesday afternoon after a poll showed a Greek anti-austerity party gained the lead ahead of elections next month that may determine whether the debt-laden country stays in the euro.

Greece’s radical leftist SYRIZA party has taken the lead over the pro-bailout conservatives, a poll showed on Wednesday, sending shares in European banks back into the red after a short-lived rebound.

They weighed on the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which was down 1 percent at 981.03 points.

