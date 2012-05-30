FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall further after U.S. data
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

European shares fall further after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - European shares fell further on Wednesday afternoon after weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data undermined recent optimism that one of the weakest sectors in the world’s largest economy had touched bottom.

The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed in April, fell 5.5 percent to 95.5, its lowest level since December.

At 1409 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.2 percent at 978.78 points.

