European shares fall further after U.S. data

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - European shares fell further on Wednesday afternoon after weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data undermined recent optimism that one of the weakest sectors in the world’s largest economy had touched bottom.

The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed in April, fell 5.5 percent to 95.5, its lowest level since December.

At 1409 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.2 percent at 978.78 points.