May 31, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

European shares steady, still set for worst month since Aug

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 percent
    * Banks, energy stocks rebound

    By Tricia Wright	
    LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on
Thursday, recovering some poise after the previous session's
steep losses but were still set for their worst monthly loss
since August and concern over Spain's financial problems
continued to weigh.    	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.5 percent at 980.38
by 0830 GMT, having shed 1.5 percent on Wednesday, putting it on
course for a monthly loss of 6 percent, its biggest since a 10.6
percent drop last August when markets were similarly beset by
worries about the euro zone debt crisis.	
    Charts painted a bearish picture for the index, which is
trading below both its 21 and 200-day moving averages, and
beneath the psychologically important 1,000 level.	
    Spain's IBEX 35 rose 1 percent, but was still near
nine-year lows, with the country remaining one of the primary
concerns for investors as a surge in its borrowing costs fuelled
worries it may not be able to fix its banking sector and may
need a bailout.	
    Attention will also be on Ireland on Thursday, as the
country holds the only popular vote on Europe's new fiscal
treaty, with opinion polls pointing to a 'yes' vote.	
    "I still think there's a lot of nervousness around at the
moment. We know that the situation in Europe is almost a case
where it's too close to call," Henk Potts, equity strategist at
Barclays, said.	
    "The one thing we do know is there is going to be a huge
amount of uncertainty - and as the old stock market saying goes,
uncertainty is worse than war or famine, and that uncertainty is
bound to lead to a lot of volatility."	
    Banks limped higher on Thursday, up 0.6 percent,
rebounding after four straight sessions of losses.	
    Energy stocks also helped drive the FTSEurofirst
300's gains, bouncing after Wednesday's sharp falls as Brent
crude reversed early losses to climb towards $104 per
barrel, though a bleak demand outlook limited gains.	
    "We've got some serious numbers coming out of the States
this afternoon, and if they're not good, given the backdrop in
Europe, it could make the situation worse," Yusuf Heusen, sales
trader at IG Index, said.	
    Financial markets were awaiting the U.S. ADP National
Employment survey for May at 1215 GMT, as well as the Challenger
Layoffs data for May at 1130 GMT and the latest weekly initial
jobless claims at 1230 GMT, all of which will provide pointers
to Friday's all-important U.S. May jobs report.	
    U.S. preliminary first-quarter real GDP data will also be
released at 1230 GMT.

