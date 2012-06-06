European shares rise on monetary stimulus talk

* FTSEurofirst up 1 percent

* Banks rise on speculation ECB may hint at rate cut, loans

* Hopes of U.S., Chinese stimulus boost cyclicals

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - European shares traded with solid gains early on Wednesday on speculation central banks across the world could act to stimulate the global economy, hit by a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone.

Banking stocks rose 1.8 percent as investors bet the ECB, due to hold its policy meeting on Wednesday, could hint at an interest rate cut or a new round of cheap loans to lenders.

The moves would be aimed at bolstering a slowing European economy and ease concerns about lenders in Spain, which said on Tuesday it was losing access to credit markets and appealed to its European partners for help.

Market speculation about a possible ECB intervention began to mount on Friday, when worse-than-expected economic data from Europe, the United States and Asia showed the euro zone crisis was having severe global repercussions, sending European shares to six-month lows.

“If I made some profit over the downturn, now it’s time to position myself back to neutral, so this is basically closing (short) positions rather than shifting gears to a more bullish stance,” Franz Wenzel, a strategist at AXA Investment Managers, said.

“Why should you take additional risk and remain exposed to the downside whilst maybe policy makers will do something of a positive surprise?”

Friday’s disappointing data, which included worse than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls, also piled pressure on the Federal Reserve and investors were looking for signs of a possible intervention when chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before a congressional panel on Thursday.

China was also said to be considering additional stimulus and the official China Securities Journal called for an interest rate cut soon to avoid volatile economic growth and build confidence.

The prospect of stronger demand from China, the world’s largest consumer of metals, helped boost basic resources stocks , up 2.4 percent, with UK-listed miners leading the charge as they caught up with a two-day market rebound after a holiday in London.

They helped support the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 1 percent at 962.46 points at 0747 GMT.

Among the worst performers was Dutch supermarket Ahold , which shed 2.6 percent after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter, blaming increased promotional activities and higher wages hit margins in the Netherlands.