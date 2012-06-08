FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-European shares snap rally on growth concerns
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-European shares snap rally on growth concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - European equities snapped a four-day rally on Friday as investors were disappointed at a lack of U.S. monetary stimulus and positioned for a possible batch of weak Chinese economic data over the weekend.

Basic resources stocks shed 3 percent, leading a sell-off in cyclical issues after the U.S. Federal Reserve quashed market hopes for a cash injection and markets feared a surprise interest rate cut in China signalled the impending release of grim economic data.

“Yesterday (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke disappointed and the market reacted badly,” Lorne Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth Management, said.

“Equities are attractive at the current levels but we have to exercise caution because of the macro overlay, defined by the European crisis and the risk of a Chinese slowdown.”

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed 0.3 percent lower at 981.62 points after a choppy session.

Spain’s IBEX 35 rose 1.9 percent, outperforming all other indices on expectations Madrid would ask the euro zone for help with recapitalising its banks at the weekend.

