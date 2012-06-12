European shares inch up in choppy trade; defensives lead

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.1 pct

* Defensive shares in demand, cyclicals fall

* Uneasy mood set by Spain bail bailout, Greek elections

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - European shares inched up in choppy trade on Tuesday, led by defensive stocks as concerns about knock-on effects from Spain’s banking bailout and unease ahead of Greek elections prompted investors to cut exposure to riskier assets.

At 0844 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 983.97 points after crossing into negative territory several times. The index hit its highest since mid-May in the previous session before giving up most of the gains by the close.

Shares seen as cyclical lost ground, with banks falling 0.6 percent and insurers down 0.6 percent. Investors took refuge in defensives, with the STOXX Europe 600 food and beverages index the riser with a gain of 0.9 percent.

“People are looking around for defensive trades and trying to find the things that will produce some returns. But it’s not easy. You have got no choice but to be cautious,” said Darren Sinden, senior sales trader, Silverwind Securities.

“Spain’s problems are not fully solved and there are concerns of contagion to Italy. And then we have got the wild card of the Greek elections.”

Initial euphoria over Spain’s weekend deal dissipated as investors feared the bailout-related debt could come ahead of regular government bonds in the queue for repayment, adding to its high borrowing costs.

Focus is also shifting to Greece, where parties that support and oppose the country’s international bailout and the harsh austerity measures accompanying it are neck-and-neck in opinion polls ahead of this weekend’s election.

News that European officials have discussed contingency plans including possible capital controls in the case of Greece leaving the euro zone added to investor jitters.

Ben Hauzenberger, fund manager at Zurich-based Swisscanto Asset Management, said there was a lot of nervousness as Spain might need more bailouts and people did not know how Greece would look after the elections.

“Probably defensive equities such as healthcare and consumer durables are a better place to be than financials,” said Hauzenberger, whose company manages about 55 billion Swiss francs ($57 billion).

But Cheuvreux said pressure for policy change and market support were starting to bear fruit and domestically-focused euro zone stocks now looked “very cheap”.

The bank cut the cash holding in its portfolio to 7 percent from a record high of 9 percent, although it left the exposure to risk of its portfolio - or ‘beta’ - 5 percent below its MSCI Europe benchmark on a two-year view.

It upgraded French stocks to “neutral” from “underweight” following an 11.5 percent drop in the last three months.