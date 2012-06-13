European shares retreat as euro zone gloom lingers

* FTSEurofirst down 0.4 percent

* SKF slides as Europe causes outlook headache

* Sainsbury’s down as sales miss forecasts

* Inditex surprises with profit rise

By David Brett

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - In choppy trade, top European shares gave up early gains and were down by midday on Wednesday, as simmering tensions over the euro zone, the specter of the Greek election at the weekend and waning global growth crimped appetite for risk.

By 1048 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 3.66 points, or 0.4 percent, at 986.52, off its intraday high of 994.42 and keeping within its range of 950-995 established since mid-May.

The FTSEurofirst 300 is down 10.7 percent since mid-March, when Spain indicated it would struggle to meet its austerity targets, and is in bear territory below the 61.8 percent retracement of the LTRO rally that began in December.

The euro zone crisis remains at the forefront of investors’ minds with traders unwilling commit to capital to riskier assets until there is clarity.

“Clearly the Greek election is having a broader impact on uncertainty and the situation in the euro zone, and until that is resolved the markets will likely remain volatile,” Philip Poole, global head of macro investment strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management, said.

The trauma caused by Europe’s debt crisis continues to weigh on the outlook for businesses.

SKF AB, down 7.2 percent, blamed Europe’s sovereign debt crisis and slower Chinese growth as bearings maker said it expects weaker than expected demand in the second quarter and it will cut jobs in major manufacturing center Germany.

Traders said the announcement dented sentiment towards other industrials such as UK-listed IMI, which fell more than 5 percent.

Miners gave up early gains. The sector has fallen 14 percent in the last three months, beaten down by waning growth expectations and rising costs.

Further pressure was applied to the sector after an influential Chinese government adviser was quoted as saying China’s annual economic growth could fall below 7 percent in the second quarter if weak activity persists in June.

Sainsbury shed 2.5 percent, as Britain’s third-largest supermarket group’s first-quarter sales increase comes in below consensus, albeit boosted by shopping over Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee

But it was not all doom and gloom and investors continued to reward companies able to surprise on the upside as Spanish retail giant Inditex rose 8.4 percent after it defied the debt crisis and grew profits in the first-quarter.

Spain’s economy, however, remains a real concern with yields on its government remaining too high to be sustainable in the long-term, while the threat of contagion has pushed Italy’s yields above the 6 percent level.

“Many now believe that the point of no return is getting nearer with the peripheral economies in a somewhat irreversible dynamic, with their economies depressed and their access to capital markets shrinking,” Lee McDarby, at Investec Corporate Treasury, said.

Steen Jakobsen, Saxo Bank’s Chief Economist, said the debt markets are emitting signs of stress which should be of concern to investors, in particular Spanish and Italian government bonds both trading above their 200-day moving averages.

He said while Greece’s election might provide short-term direction for markets -- with a win for the pro bailout party potentially boosting equities -- focus will quickly switch back to the problems facing the juggernauts of Spain and Italy, therefore any gains will likely be short-lived.

Another key pointer comes from the United States later today, with the release of the advanced retail sales figures.

The market is expecting a contraction in the figure of -0.2 percent from the previous reading of +0.1 percent, but will be hoping for an upward surprise to alleviate concerns over the state of the US economy after the previous run of poor releases.