RPT-European shares extend losses after US data
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

RPT-European shares extend losses after US data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses in tandem with U.S. stock index futures after worse-than-expected retail data from the United States showed consumers in the world’s largest economy were turning more cautious.

U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May as demand for building materials tumbled and declining gasoline prices weighed down on receipts at service stations, a government report showed on Wednesday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.7 percent to 983.11 points at 1255 GMT.

