European shares snap rally on gloomy data, Fed disappointment

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.3 pct

* Chinese, German data, Fed weigh on cyclicals

* Ibex 35, FTSE MIB outperform as Spanish auction reassures market

* Implied volatility falls as Greek exit risk recedes

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday as weak data from China and Germany compounded disappointment at the Federal Reserve’s decision not to announce more quantitative easing, leading investors to take profits on a four-day surge.

Energy and basic resources stocks, which depend on industrial demand, shed 1.7 and 1.6 percent after data showed Germany’s manufacturing activity hit a three-year low and China’s factory sector shrank for an eighth straight month in June.

The data deepened concerns about the state of the global economy after the U.S. Fed fell short of expectations for a third round of quantitative easing (QE3) late on Wednesday, even though it made clear it was ready to act if needed.

“It obviously disappointed the market a touch (but) I think QE3 is coming, it’s just a question of time, ” Daniel McCormack, a strategist at Macquarie said. “The Fed is bending over backward to support the economy and the markets.”

He added poor economic data and earnings meant short-term upside on European equities was limited, but he argued valuations already discounted a macroeconomic slowdown and - also thanks to support from central banks - he expected the market to rally 20 percent in the next 12 months.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.5 percent at 1,008.92 points at 1103 GMT. Despite hitting its highest closing level since May 11 at 1,022.52 points on Wednesday, the index was still trading at a depressed multiple of 10 times its expected earnings for the next 12 months, Thomson Reuters data showed.

In a gloomy macro context, investors rewarded any sign of strength, piling into Swatch’s shares, up 0.7 percent, after data showed exports of Swiss watches climbed 16.2 percent in nominal terms in May, the only sector to see export gains.

Dutch telecom firm KPN was bottom of the FTSEurofirst 300, down 3.9 percent in three times its full-day average volume, after failing to sell German unit E-Plus to Spain’s Telefonica, a move intended to ward off an unsolicited approach by Carlos Slim.

Spain’s Ibex 35 index and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, outpacing all major national indexes, after Spain was able to raise over 2 billion euros at a debt auction earlier on Thursday, easing fears the country was struggling to access the debt market.

CHARTS SHOW RALLY OVER

Charts also pointed to a lacklustre short-term picture after the Euro STOXX 50 index, down 0.3 percent at 2,201.2 points on the day, failed to break above its 50-day moving average in the previous session, showing momentum behind the recent rally was faltering.

“We believe the short-term recovery in the Equity markets has come to an end followed by the next decline,” ING senior technical analyst Roelof-Jan Van Den Akker said in a note.

“The uncertainty on a short-term basis remains if a decline in the next few days is followed by another rally resulting in a short-term consolidation pattern.”

But the options market showed some investors were becoming less concerned about sharp price swings in euro zone blue chips after the formation of a pro-bailout government in Greece allayed fears about the country leaving the euro zone.

The Euro STOXX 50 implied volatility index, which gauges option prices and is regarded as a reflection of investor anxiety about future moves in the index, was down 6.5 percent on the day and 25 percent for the week.

This provided investors with an opportunity to buy options at lower prices, Deutsche Bank said in a note, adding that it recommended using derivatives to position for a new rally in share prices.