FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares stutter near one-month highs
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

European shares stutter near one-month highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European shares staggered higher early on Thursday, approaching the top of the recent range, supported by solid Chinese data but capped by concerns over corporate earnings.

By 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst is up 0.06 points at 1,118.68, nearing the highs of around 1,121 reached after the European Central Bank announced its bond-buying plans at the end of August.

Investors will focus on a European leaders summit on Thursday in Brussels, although no substantial decisions are expected.

“We are close to the top of the current range. We could edge higher if Spain asks for assistance from the European Central Bank, but any gains will likely be short-lived as investors focus on company earnings,” Heinz-Gerd Sonnenschein, equity markets strategist at Deutsche Postbank, in Bonn, said.

AkzoNobel NV, the world’s largest paints maker, fell 2 percent after it reported a 2.4 billion euro ($3.15 billion) net loss in the third quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.