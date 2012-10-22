European shares dented by weak Caterpillar results

European shares turned negative on Monday, mirroring early weakness on Wall Street, with sentiment knocked by disappointing results from global manufacturer Caterpillar.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent at 1,109.73 by 1359 GMT, as the Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index both traded 0.1 percent weaker, having suffered sharp falls on Friday.

Caterpillar Inc, the world’s largest maker of tractors and excavators, slashed its 2012 forecast for the second time this year and warned the global economy was slowing faster than it had expected.