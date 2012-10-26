FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares erase losses after U.S. GDP data
#Credit Markets
October 26, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

European shares erase losses after U.S. GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - European shares turned flat on Friday, erasing earlier losses, after data showed U.S. economic growth picked up more than expected in the third quarter.

By 1238 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3> was flat at 1096.60, having traded as low as 1,087.50.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.0 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday, accelerating from the second quarter’s 1.3 percent pace. A pace in excess of 2.5 percent is needed over several quarters to make substantial headway cutting the jobless rate.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.9 percent growth pace in the third quarter. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

