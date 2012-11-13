FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares gain in late trade as U.S. turns positive
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Fly fast, and electric
November 13, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

European shares gain in late trade as U.S. turns positive

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bargain hunters helped European stocks higher approaching the close on Tuesday, spurred on by gains in the United States, where indexes turned positive after early weakness.

By 1542 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.94 points, or 0.2 percent, at 1,096.29, bouncing off a session low of 1,086.37.

Traders cited a number of potential catalysts for the rebound including technical reasons and hopes of a rescue package for Greece and Spain being agreed and an early resolution to U.S. fiscal cliff.

