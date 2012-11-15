FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares fall on economic uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

European shares fall on economic uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European equities extended losses on Thursday, echoing a sharp decline overnight on Wall Street, as the rising threat to global growth from the U.S. and Europe prompted investors to reduce their exposure to risky assets.

By 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 6.42 points, or 0.6 percent at 1,082.01, having fallen 1 percent on Wednesday, while the euro zone blue chip index fell 0.6 percent to 2,457.77.

Equities fell as U.S. politicians readied themselves for a tough battle over the ‘fiscal cliff’ of some $600 billion in automatic tax hikes and spending cuts, and ahead of data which is expected to show the euro zone slipped back into recession.

“The global economy faces some severe headwinds. Against that backdrop we see short-term de-risking of portfolios,” Abi Oladimeji, head of investment strategy at Thomas Miller Investment, said.

He said the pressures being placed on the global economy in particular from the euro zone and United States, combined with overly bullish investor sentiment in the summer and volatility -- a crude gauge of investor fear -- recently being at multi-year lows made a pretty convincing case for reducing allocations in equities.

With investors seeking safer havens against the backdrop of economic uncertainty, riskier basic resource stocks -- demand for which is acutely tied to the performance of the broader economy -- were early big fallers, down 1.1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.