European shares firm, Greek negotiations continue

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - European shares turned positive on Wednesday, in thin trade, as politicians stepped up efforts to come to a deal to unlock aid for debt-stricken Greece.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday that lower interest rates and an expanded European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) could fill Greece’s financing gap, a source at the session told Reuters.

Separately, the spokesman for the Greek government said the country’s Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will hold talks with Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Thursday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was 0.2 percent higher at 1,096.35 by 0920 GMT, albeit in thin trade, at just 13 percent of the 90-day daily average.

Volumes were expected to be subdued ahead of U.S. public holiday on Thursday for Thanksgiving. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)