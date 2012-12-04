FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares turn positive, defensive stocks gain
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 5 years ago

European shares turn positive, defensive stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - European shares turned slightly positive on Monday, with a rise in defensive stocks in the healthcare sector - seen as among the most resilient to an economic downturn - offsetting concerns over the U.S. budget.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by 0.1 percent at 1,122.69 points by 0828 GMT, after having initially opened down by around 0.1 percent.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 2,587.36 points.

Healthcare stocks Sanofi and Roche added the most points to the FTSEurofirst 300 index, with brokerage Kepler raising its price target on Roche’s shares to 206 Swiss francs from 190.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.