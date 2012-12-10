FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe shares fall as Italy's Monti says to resign
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Europe shares fall as Italy's Monti says to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - European shares fell early on Monday, with a key index retreating from a 18-month high hit last week on renewed worries over Italy’s finances after Prime Minister Mario Monti said he will resign.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,129.73 points. The index hit its highest level since early June 2011 on Friday.

Monti’s decision to resign revives worries over the country’s ability to deal with its debt.

“It’s bad news, but there’s no panic for the moment about Italy, and the news is balanced with some good macro numbers from China. The market’s positive trend is still intact, at least in the short term,” FXCM analyst Nicolas Cheron said.

Milan’s FTSE MIB was down 0.9 percent, with Banco Popolare down 4.6 percent and Mediobanca down 3.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.