LONDON Dec 10 (Reuters) - Europe’s top share index pared losses in mid afternoon trade on Monday, in tandem with gains in U.S. indexes, but Italy’s leading shares were still heavily down after Prime Minister Mario Monti announced he would resign.

By 1453 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.56 points, or 0.1 percent to 1,133.25, powered by a turnaround on Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX, while Italy’s FTSE MIB was 2.5 percent lower.