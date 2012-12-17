FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stocks weaken on U.S. fiscal jitters
#Switzerland Market Report
December 17, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

European stocks weaken on U.S. fiscal jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - European shares turned negative on Monday, at the start of what is likely to be a volatile week, with investors anxious over U.S. budget talks which remain at an impasse.

As many in the market are positioned for a deal on the U.S. budget to be struck, any news to the contrary could open the way to fresh index falls, especially in seasonally thin year-end trading volumes.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 1,130.22 by 0906 GMT, in volume at 14 percent of the 90-day daily average.

“We’re a bit jittery here that there’s not going to be significant progress and as the week goes on I expect volume to dry up and volatility to increase unless any deal’s done,” Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

