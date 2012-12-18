FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares near fresh year highs on US fiscal hopes
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

European shares near fresh year highs on US fiscal hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - European shares rose early on Tuesday, tracking gains overnight on Wall Street fuelled by expectation that U.S. politicians were close to a deal to avoid steep tax hikes and spending cuts that threaten the global economy.

By 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 3.56 points, or 0.3 percent at 1,136.08, approaching fresh highs for 2012 along with Germany’s DAX up 0.4 percent at 7,632.51 and France’s CAC up 0.3 percent at 3,648.09, respectively.

In the United States, the S&P 500 closed up 1.2 percent after U.S. President Barack Obama made a counter-offer to Republicans that included a major change in position on tax hikes for the wealthy, according to a source familiar with the talks.

“Overnight news on the fiscal cliff has been taken positively by the markets here in Europe after underperforming the U.S. recently,” Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said.

He said that could drive further gains heading into the seasonal holiday period, which could take the FTSE 100 to the long awaited 6,000 area by the end of the year with the key themes to play the miners and financials.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.