FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares pare losses to turn flat
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 8:57 AM / in 5 years

European shares pare losses to turn flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - European shares pared earlier losses to turn flat on Tuesday, with gains in telecom stocks offsetting declines in financial and mining shares.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,161.45 points by 0853 GMT, having initially opened down by around 0.1 percent.

The STOXX 600 European telecoms sector rose 0.8 percent, helped by a 2.6 percent rise in Vodafone with traders citing fresh speculation that U.S. group Verizon could buy Vodafone’s stake in Verizon Wireless.

Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said many investors remained upbeat on equities.

“Trend followers will still be in bullish mode,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.