FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BT helps European shares edge higher after results beat
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

BT helps European shares edge higher after results beat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher in choppy trade Friday, led by UK stocks after telecoms operator BT reported better-than-expected results.

Strong demand for broadband and tight cost control helped BT offset the combined pressures of regulation and recession to post a better-than-expected 7 percent rise in third-quarter pre-tax profit, sending its shares 4.2 percent higher.

The broader FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.2 percent higher at 1,166.87 points, struggling for direction as key economic releases due later in the day, including euro zone manufacturing figures and a U.S. jobs report, kept investors on tenterhooks.

”The initial data from the euro zone and the UK may give us some direction but then again I think towards midday we’re going to see some volatility, low volumes and people staying on the sidelines, Ishaq Siddiqi, a strategist at ETX Capital, said.

But Spain’s Ibex shed 1.5 percent after the country’s market regulator lifted its ban on selling borrowed stocks and bonds, is a sign some investors were betting on declines in Spanish stocks after a 23 percent rally in the past month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.