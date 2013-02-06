FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares dip early; Vinci among top fallers
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

European shares dip early; Vinci among top fallers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - European stocks inched lower in early trade on Wednesday, halting the previous session’s tentative recovery as mixed corporate results kept investors on edge.

French group Vinci was among the top fallers, down 2 percent, after warning of a flat year for its construction and concessions businesses, while ArcelorMittal rose 1.2 percent after the world’s largest steelmaker forecast improved demand and earnings in 2013.

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.09 percent at 1,153.09 points. The benchmark dropped 1.5 percent on Monday, before rebounding on Tuesday, ending 0.3 percent higher.

“Monday was a warning that things aren’t that rosy, with lots of macro and political risks out there. European indexes might have hit their peak for the next six months,” Montaigne Capital fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.

“The potential for a further rise in volatility is extremely high. The best thing to do is intraday trading in Europe, or buy U.S. stocks, which are set to benefit from a better macro environment.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.