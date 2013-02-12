FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares dip, held back by auto sector
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

European shares dip, held back by auto sector

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTEurofirst 300 down 0.1 percent
    * Gloomy earnings knock carmakers, suppliers
    * Barclays gains after slashing jobs

    By Tricia Wright
    LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - European shares traded slightly
lower on Tuesday, dragged down by the auto sector after downbeat
earnings.
    That was partly offset by strength in banks after Britain's
Barclays announced hefty job cuts.
    Michelin sank 3.7 percent, the worst performer on
the FTSEurofirst 300 index, as its results missed
forecast and its outlook for 2013 operating income fell short of
analysts' consensus.
    Auto parts maker Faurecia dropped 1.1 percent
after saying it is scrapping its dividend as it struggles to
counter Europe's auto slump.
    The grim state of the European auto sector has had a
knock-on impact on other sectors.
    Shares in Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG
 shed 1 percent after saying a slump in steel prices
and weak car markets caused a sharp drop in profit.
    Navigation device maker TomTom tumbled 7.5 percent
after warning that earnings would halve in 2013 because of weak
car sales and competition from providers of free maps.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading down 0.1 percent at
1,153.01 by 1001 GMT after a 0.7 percent drop on Monday, having
slipped around 2 percent from a two-year closing high reached on
Jan. 29.
    A leading gainer was Barclays, which rose 4.2
percent after unveiling new cost-cutting measures in a strategy
update. Other banks also rose.
    Fund managers and strategists indicated that the recent
retreat by stocks looked more like a pause than the start of a
serious correction, with the asset class attractive against a
backdrop of low interest rates and below-inflation bond yields.
    "Markets have run out of steam with the short base
exhausted, which leaves little room for a short squeeze rally.
Having said that, my feeling is that the dip will be bought as
people need a place to put their money," said Lex van Dam, hedge
fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500
million assets.
    Barclays market strategist Henk Potts said: "It's a reminder
that stock markets don't go up in straight lines... there's an
opportunity for investors to take advantage of the significant
pullback to enter at lower levels an asset class that's going to
outperform in the medium to long term."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
