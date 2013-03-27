FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares pare gains on Cyprus jitters
March 27, 2013 / 8:39 AM / 5 years ago

European shares pare gains on Cyprus jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - European shares pared back earlier gains on Wednesday, briefly dipping into negative territory, with traders citing continued uncertainty about the implications of a Cyprus bailout.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,190.01 by 0832 GMT, retreating from a high of 1,193.63.

Traders said markets were susceptible to volatility on Wednesday given the focus was still on Cyprus, with the country expected to complete capital control measures to prevent a run on the banks by depositors anxious about their savings following a controversial bailout package with international lenders. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

