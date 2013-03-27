FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2013 / 9:44 AM / in 5 years

European shares turn negative on Italy concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - European shares turned negative on Wednesday, with traders citing gloomy comments from Italy’s centre left leader Pier Luigi Bersani over the current political deadlock in the country.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent at 1,185.76 by 0940 GMT, having retreated from an earlier peak of 1,193.63.

“It’s not really a particularly... shocking fact but I suppose it just illustrates the point that nobody actually wants to grasp the poison chalice of actually having to sort out the economy,” Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at IG Index, said. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

