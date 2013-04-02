Europe stocks extend gains after manufacturing data

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct

* Vodafone boosted by renewed M&A talk

* Stocks rally after better-than-feared euro zone PMI

* Euro STOXX capped below 2,650 points -trader

* Banks among the biggest losers on Cyprus concerns

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - European shares extended their gains on Tuesday morning after slightly better-than-feared euro zone manufacturing data, while UK telecom group Vodafone surged on renewed M&A talk.

Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell in March to 46.8 from 47.9 in February, slightly better than a preliminary estimate of 46.6, with the Cyprus bailout crisis yet to take a toll on the euro zone’s factory activity.

PMIs for Germany and France were also slightly better than the preliminary readings, although the data showed French manufacturing activity retreating for the 13th month in a row while Germany’s manufacturing sector shrank slightly in March.

At 0845 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent, or 6.88 points, at 1,196.09, while the euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.4 percent at 2,635.29 points.

Charts showed the FTSEurofirst 300 testing a negative trendline started in mid-March, sending a positive technical signal, although the Euro STOXX 50 was still stuck in a downtrend despite the day’s gains, sliding 4 percent since mid-March.

“As long as it remains below 2,650 points, the Euro STOXX 50 is just bouncing around. That’s the level to watch, and we’re not there yet,” said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities.

“We’re buying futures to catch a potential rise, but we’re not adding stocks to portfolios at this point.”

Investors remained cautious about the impact from Cyprus’s bailout after the country’s central bank said over the weekend that major depositors in Bank of Cyprus will lose around 60 percent of savings over 100,000 euros, more than initially expected.

“The way the European Union managed the Cypriot crisis has been a disaster, and confidence might take time to come back, so investors will remain cautious for a while,” Thebault said.

Southern European banks featured among the biggest losers, with Mediobanca losing 4 percent and Banco Espirito Santo down 3.9 percent.

Around Europe, UK’s FTSE 100 index was up 0.7 percent, Germany’s DAX index up 0.6 percent, and France’s CAC 40 up 0.6 percent, while Spain’s IBEX was down 0.2 percent and Italy’s FTSE MIB was down 0.5 percent.

M&A TALK BOOSTS VODAFONE

Vodafone was up 3.9 percent, the biggest gainer among European blue chips, after the Financial Times Alphaville blog cited “usually reliable people” as saying that Verizon Communications and AT&T have been working together on a breakup bid for the British group.

Vodafone, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, has been at the centre of deal speculation in recent months, linked to its ownership of a 45 percent stake in U.S. mobile operator Verizon Wireless.

Vodafone was the biggest boost to the FTSEurofirst 300, adding 0.96 points to the benchmark index.

“One of the only positive elements in the market at the moment is M&A hopes. With stocks at such low prices, people are expecting a wave of mergers and they’re trying to position themselves for that,” a Paris-based trader said.

European stocks have sharply rallied since mid-2012 - with the Euro STOXX 50 gaining about 30 percent - lifted by the European Central Bank’s pledge to safeguard the euro, which eased fears of a break-up of the region’s currency bloc.

The rally stalled recently, however, halted by the return of worries about political risks in the euro zone, such as the political impasse in Italy following an inconclusive election and Cyprus’s mounting debt crisis, which have prompted investors to book some gains and move to the sidelines.

The pull-back has been particularly sharp for banking stocks, with the euro zone STOXX banking sector index down around 20 percent since a peak in late January.