FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone leads European shares lower as bid plan is denied
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Vodafone leads European shares lower as bid plan is denied

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell early on Wednesday, led by Vodafone after takeover speculation surrounding the telecoms heavyweight was quashed overnight.

Shares in Vodafone fell 3 percent after its U.S. partner Verizon denied reports of a joint takeover of the UK firm with AT&T.

Vodafone’s slump knocked 0.8 points off the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 1.2 points, or 0.1 percent, at 1,202.46 points at 0709 GMT.

The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.5 percent to 2,666.98 points, holding above its recent lows in the 2,600 area, seen by chartists as key to confirm the market remained in an uptrend.

“We’ve bounced from (2,600) once again so we assume we would be testing once again the 2,740-2,750 area,” said Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm, Day-By-Day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.