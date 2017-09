LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Europe’s top shares pared losses early on Tuesday with traders citing talk of possible monetary easing in China, where recent data has showed signs of slowing growth.

The FTSEurofirst briefly turned positive, and was down 1.19 points, or 0.1 percent at 1,183.17 by 0808 GMT, bouncing off a session low of 1,178.41 points. (Reporting By David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)