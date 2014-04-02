FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares extend winning run, boosted by German stocks
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

European shares extend winning run, boosted by German stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, gaining for their seventh session in the row, lifted by German stocks on optimism over the outlook for Deutsche Post and good U.S. sales figures for some car makers.

Deutsche Post, the world’s biggest postal and logistics group, gained 2.5 percent, the top FTSEurofirst 300 riser in early deals, after unveiling its new medium-term financial targets, with traders saying targeted growth in earnings looked attractive.

German stocks also benefitted from its heavy weighting in automakers, with BMW and Porsche up after strong U.S. car sales data.

The German DAX rose 0.3 percent, outstripping 0.1 percent rises for British and French blue chips.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.2 percent to 1,343.17, having rallied 3.7 percent in the previous six sessions, leaving the index just 0.7 percent off a 5-1/2-year high hit in February. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.