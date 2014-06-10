FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares pause for breath, BoI sinks
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

European shares pause for breath, BoI sinks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - European stocks paused early on Tuesday after a three-day winning streak fuelled by a package of measures from the European Central Bank, with a key regional index seen as overbought on a technical basis.

Bank of Ireland (BoI) slumped 4.6 percent after U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross sold his stake in the bank, giving him an estimated gain of over 150 percent on the investment he made three years ago.

The stock was the top faller on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was flat at 1,393.11 points at 0704 GMT.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was also flat, at 3,304.71, having risen for three consecutive days after the European Central Bank unveiled new stimulus measures on Thursday.

The rise left the index in “overbought” territory according to its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) - a momentum indicator - for the first time since October, charts showed.

“On a short-term basis, the momentum could slow down,” Philippe Delabarre, an analyst at Trading Central in Paris said. “But this is not going to prevent the continuation of the rise.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.