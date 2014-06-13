FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK property stocks lag flat European indexes on rate rise fears
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

UK property stocks lag flat European indexes on rate rise fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British property companies led a pullback in European indexes on Friday after the Bank of England (BoE) flagged concerns about loose mortgage lending and flagged the prospect of a rate hike.

Violence in oil-rich Iraq hit broader market sentiment as it boosted oil prices, with fuel-thirsty airline stocks among the worst hit while oil majors gained.

The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.1 percent at 3,279.73 points while Britain’s FTSE was down 0.3 percent.

Property companies British Land and Land Securities were among the top fallers after BoE Governor Mark Carney said interest rates could rise sooner than financial markets expect and that he was concerned by signs that mortgage lending standards were becoming looser.

Airlines easyJet and IAG and cruise operator Carnival also underperformed, all down around 1.2 percent as Brent futures rose towards $114 a barrel.

U.S. President Barack Obama threatened military strikes in Iraq against Sunni Islamist militants who have surged out of the north to menace Baghdad and want to establish their own state in Iraq and Syria.

“I’d rather be short (European stocks) at the moment,” said Justin Haque, a pan-European broker at Hobart Capital Markets.

“The market has lived in a blissful state but we’re not short of warning signs: there’s a war in Iraq and Carney wants to raise rates.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.