August 25, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

European shares up on expectations of further ECB easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - European shares rose sharply higher on Monday, with sentiment improving after comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi raised expectations of further policy easing.

Draghi, speaking at a global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said late on Friday the bank was prepared to respond with all its “available” tools should inflation drop further.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.2 percent to 3,135.38 points at 0708 GMT after climbing to a three-week high in early deals. Both Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 1.2 percent.

Trading volumes were likely to be thin on Monday as the UK market was closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

