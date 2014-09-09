FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge higher, Telecom Italia gains
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

European shares edge higher, Telecom Italia gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher in early trading on Tuesday, with Telecom Italia gaining after some interest in its Brazil unit and ABB rallying after unveiling a plan to buy back shares.

Telecom Italia rose 3 percent after news that Mexico’s America Movil plans to hold talks with Brazil’s Oi SA over joining its bid to buy wireless operator Tim Participacoes SA. Tim is majority-owned by Telecom Italia.

Swiss engineering group ABB rose 2.7 percent after saying it will buy back $4 billion of shares, offering a sweetener to investors as it set out lower mid-term sales and profit targets in the face of modest economic growth.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,391.99 points at 0718 GMT.

On the downside, L‘Oreal fell 2.4 percent after the group’s Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon cut his forecast for full-year growth in the global cosmetics market to between 3 percent and 3.5 percent from between 3.5 percent and 4 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.