Europe shares stuck in range ahead of Fed, Scotland vote

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.1 pct

* Latest Scotland poll shows “no” at 52 percent

* Aveva tumbles after warning about currency impact

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher early on Friday but remained in a tight range, as investors refrained from taking strong bets on stocks ahead of Scotland’s referendum and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

At 0735 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,385.79 points, after losing 0.1 percent on Thursday.

With just a week to go before Scots vote in a referendum on independence, a YouGov poll for The Times and Sun newspapers showed on Friday Scottish support for the union at 52 percent versus support for independence at 48 percent, excluding those who said they did not know how they would vote.

A recent survey for the Sunday Times newspaper had put the “yes” to independence campaign at 51 percent against the “no” camp at 49 percent, rattling investors and sparking worries over similar independence movements across Europe.

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of Catalans packed the streets of Barcelona to demand the right to vote on a potential split from Spain.

“There’s a lot of hesitation at this point. People are reluctant to take any new positions ahead of the Scotland referendum, but also ahead of the Fed’s meeting next week which could turn out to be a real game changer,” Saxo Bank sales trader Andrea Tueni said.

Investors were cautious amid speculation about the prospects for rising U.S. interest, ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting next week. The market will focus on the central bank’s words, seeking clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years.

Recent talk the Fed might turn hawkish at its policy meeting next week, possibly by dropping its commitment to keeping interest rates low, has seen U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar steadily rise.

Around Europe, UK’s FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent, Germany’s DAX index down 0.2 percent, and France’s CAC 40 down 0.1 percent.

Shares in Aveva Group Plc, a British company whose software is used to design ships and nuclear power stations, featured among the top losers across Europe, tumbling 19 percent after the group said it would take a 14 million pound hit from currency movements and the timing of contract renewals.

