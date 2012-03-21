European shares briefly turn negative

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - European shares erased early gains on Wednesday and turned briefly negative as investors await U.S. housing data, which should provide evidence of further economic recovery but could also pose a threat to monetary easing policy.

By 0944 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,093.73 points, after dropping to 1,092.83.

On Tuesday the index lost 1.1 percent, marking its biggest pull-back in two weeks as concerns about China’s slowing economic growth dented investors’ appetite for risky assets.