European shares briefly turn negative
March 21, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 6 years

European shares briefly turn negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - European shares erased early gains on Wednesday and turned briefly negative as investors await U.S. housing data, which should provide evidence of further economic recovery but could also pose a threat to monetary easing policy.

By 0944 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,093.73 points, after dropping to 1,092.83.

On Tuesday the index lost 1.1 percent, marking its biggest pull-back in two weeks as concerns about China’s slowing economic growth dented investors’ appetite for risky assets.

