European shares snap losing run; Total extends slide

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct

* Eyes on euro zone meeting, Spain’s budget cuts

* FTSEurofirst 300 set for best Q1 since 2006

* Total extends losses on fears over North Sea gas leak

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - European stocks rose in early trade on Friday as bargain hunters jumped in following a sharp three-session drop, betting that euro zone finance ministers will agree to double the region’s bailout funds in a meeting later in the day.

Gains were limited however, as heavyweight Total - one of the euro zone’s biggest companies by market capitalisation - fell 0.9 percent and extended the week’s drop to 8.5 percent as the firm struggles to resolve a gas leak in the North Sea.

At 0826 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,063.23 points, after losing 2.7 percent in three days.

A draft statement by the euro zone ministers, obtained by Reuters, showed that in case of an emergency over the next 15 months, the euro zone could raise the combined firepower of its two bailout funds to 940 billion euros ($1.25 trillion) from 500 billion now.

According to the draft statement, the ministers are to agree to allow the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to service its existing commitments on top of the full 500 billion euros of new money that would be provided by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). The combined lending power of both funds is now capped at 500 billion euros.

Cyclical shares were among the top gainers, with miner Rio Tinto up 1.7 percent and automaker Daimler up 3 percent.

The euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.5 percent at 2,463.95 points on Friday, with the next resistance level at 2,483, representing the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the recent three-month rally halted earlier this month.

But despite Friday’s recovery, chartists remained cautious on the outlook for European stocks for the next few weeks.

“All the European markets have broken below their 2012 trend channels, and except for the DAX, all the 50-day moving averages have been pierced on the downside. Now, indices are getting close to March lows,” Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said.

“It’s not impossible to see a very short-term technical bounce, but we’ll have to wait for the consolidation phase, which has just started, to stabilise before going ‘long’ again.”

Investors were also waiting for Spain’s new budget cuts on Friday as the government struggles to regain credibility in its efforts to meet deficit targets.

Spain has been in the spotlight this year, with its stock market strongly underperforming euro zone peers and its 10-year bond yields on Thursday closing to their highest levels since early January.

“We’re closely following Europe’s determination to reform, particularly in Spain, and protect the euro zone, with today’s euro group meeting,” Franklin Pichard, director at Barclays France, said.

“That’s the essential signal we need to be able to say ‘the peak of the crisis of confidence is behind us’. The most cautious investors will wait for another leg down in stocks before getting in, with the risk of missing the train.”

Around Europe, UK’s FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX index up 0.7 percent, and France’s CAC 40 up 0.8 percent.

Even after the two-week pullback, the FTSEurofirst 300 was set to post its biggest first-quarter gain since 2006, up 6.2 percent, with the red-hot DAX enjoying its strongest first-quarter performance since 1998, up 17 percent.

The blue chip Euro STOXX 50 is up 6.3 percent so far this year, and is forecast to add another 10 percent by the end of December to close the year at 2,705 points as ultra-loose monetary policy continued to revive investors’ demand for equities, a Reuters poll of analysts found.