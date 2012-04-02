FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares extend gains as cyclicals rebound
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 6 years

European shares extend gains as cyclicals rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains in late trade, boosted by a rebound in cyclical stocks after U.S. manufacturing data reassured investors about the health of the world’s largest economy.

The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up a tad in March, with the Institute for Supply Management’s index of national factory activity rising to 53.4 from 52.4 in February, topping economists’ expectations of 53.0.

At 1600 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.2 percent at 1,082.04 points, with basic resources and personal and household products stocks now up around 2 percent .

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.