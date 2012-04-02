European shares extend gains as cyclicals rebound

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains in late trade, boosted by a rebound in cyclical stocks after U.S. manufacturing data reassured investors about the health of the world’s largest economy.

The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up a tad in March, with the Institute for Supply Management’s index of national factory activity rising to 53.4 from 52.4 in February, topping economists’ expectations of 53.0.

At 1600 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.2 percent at 1,082.04 points, with basic resources and personal and household products stocks now up around 2 percent .