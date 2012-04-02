FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares in strong Q2 start after US data
April 2, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 6 years ago

European shares in strong Q2 start after US data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Upbeat manufacturing data from the United States and China helped European shares record their biggest daily gain in three weeks on Monday as leading indexes posted a bullish start to the second quarter.

China’s official PMI hit an 11-month high and the U.S. manufacturing sector grew more than expected in March, allaying concerns that growth in the world’s two largest economies may be slowing.

“We believe in a cyclical recovery in the States and that China, whilst it will slow, will not suddenly stop being an engine of growth,” David Coombs, head of multi-manager investments at Rathbone Brothers.

The FTSEurofirst 300 <.FTEU3 index of top European shares provionally closed up 1.4 percent at 1,084.07 points, with cyclical basic resources and personal and household products stocks up 2.4 percent and 2 percent, respectively .

