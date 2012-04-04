REFILE-European shares fall after Fed disappoints, Europe data eyed

* FTSEurofirst down 0.6 percent

* FED disappoints investors hoping for more QE

* Car makers fall on U.S. data

* Banks under pressure ahead of Spanish bond auction

By David Brett

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - European shares slid on Wednesday as hopes for further economic stimulus in the United States faded and euro zone services sector data showed a deepening slump.

At 0739 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 shed 6.11 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,066.76, adding to the previous session’s 1.1 percent decline as debt worries in Spain and disappointing U.S. factory data prompted investors to bank profits following Monday’s sharp gains.

In a bearish signal for equities, the FTSEurofirst 300 index fell under its 50-day moving average at 1,074.74, which had been a support level, with chartists expecting it could drop near its March low at 1,050.

“Last week, the index got some support when it was trading near its March low, but a break below this could see it drop back down to 1,027, its low hit in February,” Bill McNamara, a Charles Stanley analyst, said late on Tuesday.

Any further upside could meet resistance around the 1,085 level, roughly where the 14- and 20-day moving averages cross.

The FTSEurofirst is just below fair value, according to its 14-day relative strength index, suggesting bulls might struggle to find much more support without further catalysts.

DATA DISAPPOINTMENT

European shares waned in early trade after minutes of the latest Fed meeting showed only two of the 10 policy-setting committee members saw a case for additional monetary stimulus in the light of an improving economy, knocking the S&P 500 from a four-year high and sending Asian shares lower.

Sagging orders kept euro zone businesses in the doldrums in March, probably pushing the region into a mild recession although companies became more confident that better times lie ahead, a survey by Markit’s Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers Index showed.

With growth globally on the wane investors had been hoping forlornly that the FED could signal another bout of quantitative easing to drive the next leg of the equity rally.

“Equity valuations we think are relatively attractive, the question is then the cycle. There is still the risk of a double- dip recession in Europe. It’s not clear where the engine of growth overall will come from in the euro zone and there are still some big picture risks out there,” Philip Poole, global head of macro investment strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management, said.

“The performance of European equities will be much more data-dependent and that data over the past month or so has been disappointing,” he said.

That was highlighted in the performance of auto stocks , which fell 3.6 percent after March orders for heavy duty trucks in the United States came in below expectations, according to preliminary figures from research firm ACT late on Tuesday.

Swedish car maker Volvo was the top faller in the sector, down 3.5 percent.

There is a raft of data for investors to focus on in the coming hours with UK services data, European retail sales, German factory orders and the European Central Bank rates decision all helping to flesh out the picture on the state of health of the euro zone.

Spain will again be in focus with Spanish borrowing costs likely to jump at a bond auction later in the day as this week’s tough budget fails to calm investors’ nerves about the country’s finances and banks which have exposure to euro zone peripheral debt could come under pressure.

European banks, which have rallied around 13 percent in 2012, were among the worst performers as worries over Spain’s ability to tackle its huge debt pile continues to grow.

Spain’s Banco Santander fell 2.3 percent, while Italy’s Unicredit CRDI.MI and Brussels-listed KBC Groep KBC.BR shed up to 4.8 percent.