Miners' rebound helps European shares advance

* FTSEurofirst up 0.4 percent

* IBEX down 0.2 pct; Spanish yields break above 6 pct

* Intl Power up as GDF agrees to buy rest of firm

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Monday, with a strong start to the U.S. earnings season helping them consolidate after recent falls even as investors remained cautious about the outlook for Spain ahead of a bond auction this week.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 3.93 points, or 0.4 percent, at 1,031.66 by 0852 GMT, having closed down 1.6 percent on Friday, which took its weekly drop to 2.3 percent and saw it chalk up a fourth consecutive weekly loss.

Miners, hurt in the previous session by demand concerns after data showing a dip in U.S. consumer sentiment and weaker-than-forecast Chinese GDP data, staged a recovery on Monday, supported by bullish broker comment.

Both Citigroup and JPMorgan saw near-term strength in the sector following recent steep falls. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropped 8.2 percent in March.

International Power grabbed the top spot on the FTSEurofirst 300 leader board, ahead by 3.2 percent, after French utility GDF Suez agreed to buy the 30 percent of the British power producer it did not already own for 6.8 billion pounds ($10.8 billion).

Trading volumes in International Power were robust, at more than five times its 90-day daily average volume.

Shares in GDF Suez put on 2 percent.

Dutch telecoms firm KPN also saw good gains, up 2 percent, after it said it was reviewing the strategic options for its Belgian mobile phone operations and had not yet decided whether to sell the business

KPN is considering selling the Belgian unit, known as BASE, in a deal possibly worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Bloomberg reported at the weekend, adding that BASE will probably attract interest from private equity firms such as Apax Partners LLP.

Madrid’s IBEX 35 came under renewed selling pressure on Monday as Spanish 10-year government bond yields broke above 6 percent for the first time this year and the cost to insure the country’s debt against default hit a fresh record high.

Banks, the biggest holders of European sovereign debt, were out of favour, led down by a 4.7-percent drop in Lloyds Banking Group on reports the Co-op is close to abandoning its 1.5 billion pound ($2.38 billion) bid for 632 Lloyds bank branches.

Some strategists remained constructive on equities, after the U.S. earnings season kicked off on a high note with better than expected results from Alcoa, and a strong earnings report from JPMorgan.

“We are still very optimistic on markets and continue to reiterate that investors should take advantage of any weakness to harness long-term exposure to a strong asset class,” Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, said.

“The corporate reporting season got off to a pretty good start ... Some analysts have been suggesting that margins could be under pressure. I think if we do see margins dip it will be temporary and not part of a new trend.”

Andrew Bell, chief executive of Witan, a 1.1 billion pound ($1.75 billion) investment trust, said while the spike in euro zone worries is a sign the region’s underlying problems have not been solved, 2012 will likely be a “softer echo” of last year.

“I expect less turmoil in equity markets, which look modestly valued against some government bond markets which are ludicrously overvalued.”

“U.S. growth is better established than last year, fears of a general relapse into recession have been allayed, emerging economies are now easing policy, not tightening, and Europe has developed tools to keep the markets for sovereign bonds and bank liquidity working.”

U.S. retail sales data, due at 1230 GMT, will fall under the spotlight on Monday in the aftermath of Friday’s U.S. consumer sentiment data.