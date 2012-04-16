Miners, pharmas help European shares stage recovery

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct

* IBEX down 0.6 pct; Spanish yields break above 6 pct

* Miners advance; brokers say sector offers value

* International Power gains in hefty trading volumes

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Monday, helped by gains from mining and pharmaceutical stocks, though concerns about Spanish debt kept investors on edge before a bond auction this week.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 5.90 points, or 0.6 percent, at 1,033.63 by 1220 GMT. It had closed down 1.6 percent on Friday, which took its weekly drop to 2.3 percent and saw it chalk up a fourth consecutive weekly loss.

Miners, hurt in the previous session by demand concerns after data showing a dip in U.S. consumer sentiment and weaker-than-forecast Chinese GDP, rose on Monday as both Citigroup and JPMorgan said the sector offered value.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropped 8.2 percent in March.

Madrid’s IBEX 35 came under renewed selling pressure as Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose above 6 percent for the first time this year and the cost of insuring the country’s debt against default hit a fresh record high.

Banks, the biggest holders of European sovereign debt, limited gains on the FTSEurofirst 300 on Monday.

Lloyds Banking Group led the sector lower, shedding 4 percent, on reports the Co-op is close to abandoning its 1.5 billion pound ($2.38 billion) bid for 632 Lloyds bank branches.

Highlighting the fact that overall market sentiment remained fragile, defensive pharmaceutical stocks found favour, with GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca notching up respective gains of 2 percent and 0.5 percent.

Strategists stressed the U.S. quarterly earnings season, which kicked off on a high note with better than expected results from Alcoa and strong earnings from JPMorgan , will have an important bearing on market sentiment.

“This is very, very early days but when the market is only looking for 2-4 percent year-on-year (earnings) growth, the risks for negative numbers are patently obvious,” said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments.

“Conversely, if we see signs companies feel a little more positive putting cash to work, margins not quite so much under pressure and especially if we see any top-line sales growth reported by firms - that would be taken positively by markets.”

With 7 percent of S&P 500 components having reported, 82 percent of companies have unveiled profits that beat or met expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

“Some analysts have been suggesting that margins could be under pressure. I think if we do see margins dip it will be temporary and not part of a new trend,” Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, said.

M&A helped boost a number of other stocks.

International Power, the most heavily traded stock across Europe, rose 3.3 percent to 417.3 pence as French utility GDF Suez agreed to buy the 30 percent of the British power producer it did not already own for 418 pence per share.

GDF Suez climbed 3.6 percent.

“We had thought that there would be an agreed offer at a level closer to our previous price target ‘of 417 pence or fractionally higher’, and the recommended offer is neatly within this ballpark,” Investec Securities said in a note.

The broker, which hiked its target price for International Power to 422 pence from 417 pence, said it does not see any regulatory issues with the deal, but if it does fail to crystallise there will be valuation risks.

Trading volumes in International Power stood at ten times its 90-day daily average volume.

Dutch telecoms firm KPN rose 1.3 percent after it said it was reviewing strategic options for its Belgian mobile phone operations and had not yet decided whether to sell the business.

KPN is considering selling the Belgian unit, known as BASE, in a deal possibly worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Bloomberg reported at the weekend, adding that BASE will probably attract interest from private equity firms such as Apax Partners LLP.