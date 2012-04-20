European shares on track for 1st weekly gain in a month

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct

* BNP-Paribas, Soc Gen lead bank rebound as BofA-ML calls valuations “attractive”

* Nokia falls as analysts cut numbers after results

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - A rebound in bank shares offset losses in the tech and energy sectors on Friday and kept a key pan-European index on track for its first weekly gain in nearly a month.

Euro zone banks jumped 1.7 percent by 0814 GMT, with France’s BNP-Paribas and Societe Generale leading the charge after BofA Merrill Lynch upgraded its recommendation on the stocks, saying they were now attractively valued even taking into account significant sovereign debt-related risks.

“We believe that the valuation ratios are factoring in the uncertainties on business model and profitability related to the upcoming French elections as well as elevated sovereign risks,” BofA-ML said in a note on BNP Paribas.

Shares in the two French lending giants had fallen 19.7 percent and 23.9 percent, respectively, since the start of the month as euro zone debt concerns flared up again over Spain’s fiscal outlook and uncertainty ahead of France’s presidential elections, rocking European equities.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,040.88 points by 0813 GMT, while the euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 2,280.67.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 13.25 points from last Friday’s close, recouping a tiny fraction of the 79 points shed in the previous four weeks.

Germany’s Dax, up 0.4, was the best performer among national indexes after data showed German business sentiment rose unexpectedly for the sixth month in a row in April in a sign that Europe’s largest economy continues to outpace peers and shrug off worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

But investors were reluctant to push the broader market higher ahead of a delicate International Monetary Fund meeting this weekend.

The IMF’s bid to boost funds aimed at handling the debt crisis hit a speed bump on Thursday, when Brazil demanded more power at the IMF for emerging economies as a condition for lending it extra cash.

“If Brazil really digs in its heels, I don’t think the market will be too kind to it,” Markus Huber, Head of German high net worth trading at ETX Capital. “There has to be unity. That’s the only way investors think the crisis can be contained.”

NOKIA HIT

Also curbing gains on the index was struggling cell phone maker Nokia after brokers and banks including UBS, Bernstein and Natixis cut their target price on the group, which unveiled a first-quarter net loss of 1.6 billion euros on Thursday.

“The company is in a much worse situation than we thought ... a few weeks back,” Bernstein said in a note.

“Windows shipments are well below our expectations reflecting anemic traction (shipments 40 percent below where we were expecting them) and very weak pricing power (ASP 15 percent below where we were expecting it).”

Shares in Nokia were down 5.8 percent, among the worst performers in Europe excluding stocks affected by ex-dividend factors.

Energy issues also fell as Brent prices were headed for their steepest weekly drop in more than three months on fears that the euro zone debt crisis could flare up again.