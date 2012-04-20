FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge lower in early deals
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

European shares edge lower in early deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower in early deals, extending losses for a third straight sessions with sentiment capped by political frictions threatening to slow down the International Monetary Fund’s efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis .

Ahead of a meeting this weekend, the International Monetary Fund’s bid to boost funds aimed at handling the debt crisis hit a speed bump, when Brazil demanded more power at the IMF for emerging economies as a condition for lending it extra cash.

“If Brazil really digs its heels, I don’t think the market will be too kind to it,” Markus Huber, Head of German high net worth trading at ETX Capital. “There has to be unity, that’s they only way investors think the crisis can be contained.”

Euro zone banks, the bigest holder of Europe’s sovereign debt, fall 0.5 percent, although France’s BNP-PAribas and Societe Generale outperformed thanks to upgrade by BofA Merril Lycnh.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.1 percent, to 1,039.44 points by 0813 GMT, while the euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.2 percent, at 2,280.67.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.