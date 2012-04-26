Europe stocks ease, weighed down by data, banks

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 percent

* Weak euro zone sentiment reignites concerns

* Strong energy, autos outweighed by weak financials and drugs

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - European equities dipped into the red on Thursday, easing back towards three-month lows after glum euro zone data re-focused investors’ attention on the region’s problems, eclipsing a run of stronger-than-expected earnings from energy and auto majors.

Euro zone confidence weakened across the board - from consumers to industry - in April, with the business sentiment index falling to a 14-month low.

The data increased concerns the euro zone may not be able to return to growth this year, casting doubts over the strength of future corporate earnings and affirming investors’ preference for companies which make the bulk of profits elsewhere.

Results from banks added to concerns, highlighting losses on Spanish property among other weaknesses.

The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.3 percent to 1,039.71 points by 1012 GMT, edging back towards Monday’s three-month low of 1,018.65 after failing to hold above the 100-day moving average line around 1,043.82.

The Euro STOXX 50 underperformed, falling 0.7 percent to 2,305.86, as weak results from Deutsche Bank hurt financials, which make up nearly a fifth of the euro zone blue chip index.

“I am pretty cautious on Europe, I think there is still a lot of suffering ahead and I would stay away from small and mid-caps with exposure to the European economy,” Peter Garnry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank said.

“In the large cap space, I would try to expose myself to companies with a presence in emerging markets and the U.S.”

Demand for oil from emerging markets - which has fed through into higher crude prices - helped heavyweight Shell to beat forecasts with an 11 percent quarterly rise in profit, sending its shares 3.3 percent higher.

“There is still a lot of demand coming out of emerging markets and that will be positive for the oil price and also for oil companies, so we think energy is a good place to be,” Saxo Bank’s Garnry said.

Customers in Asia, the United States, Latin America and Russia were also responsible for strong results at Volkswagen , offsetting shrinking demand in Western Europe and sending shares in the car maker 6.1 percent higher.

Overall though, only around 50 percent of European companies that have reported first quarter results to-date have met or beaten analysts’ forecasts, compared to some 83 percent in the U.S. S&P 500, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Such weakness was also evident in Thursday’s earnings crop.

Shares in drugmaker AstraZeneca fell 5.9 percent after weak earnings prompted its chief executive to step down.

Deutsche Bank shares fell 5.6 percent after Germany’s biggest bank was hit by one-off charges and weak markets which hurt earnings from trading and asset management. The STOXX 600 banking sector fell 2.1 percent.

“There is no sign of an increase in holdings in European financials,” HSBC said in a research note on fund flows.

“The impact of the euro zone crisis is plain to see ... International funds are overweight in every region except for Europe.”

With Spain’s debt still seen as a potential problem - and one that political uncertainty from France to the Netherlands could make tougher to resolve - weakness in the financial sector could continue.

“The IMF doesn’t exclude any more that Spanish banks could need support from the government and that could send the rest of the banks in Europe down,” Koen de Leus, economist at KBC Securities, said.

“People realise today that... the economic environment is really challenging ... One thing is sure: that it will be very volatile for the next couple of months until the situation, especially in Spain, is cleared up.”