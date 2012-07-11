European shares hurt by earnings; charts support

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes flat, supported by 100-day MA

* Burberry results spark rout in luxury sector

* Some see appeal of cheap valuations, others cautious

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - European equities steadied on Wednesday, with a weak start to the second quarter reporting season from the autos and luxury sectors denting sentiment, but technical support levels put a lid on losses in thin and jittery summer holiday trading.

Burberry Group was the biggest faller among blue chips, shedding 7.4 percent and dragging down other luxury goods stocks such as French rival LVMH, after the maker of check-lined raincoats reported a slowdown in sales growth, hit by its performance in China.

There was also bad news for carmakers, with a cut in sales forecast from Renault, and for industrials, with a profit warning from U.S. engine maker Cummins hitting European companies, including Fiat Industrial and Aggreko. .

“People are getting concerned about the health of earnings as markets are very sensitive to profit warnings,” said James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed flat at 1,039.12 points, recovering earlier losses after finding firm technical support at the 100-day moving average around 1,033.

Some investors were also unwilling to chase the market too low ahead of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes, due after the European close, which have the potential to boost risk appetite if they hint at a third round of quantitative easing.

The EuroSTOXX 50 ended a volatile session up 0.2 percent at 2,246.23 points, faring better as it excludes UK-listed Burberry and several of the biggest industrial fallers.

Technical levels kept the index trapped and volatile as volumes continued to thin for the summer holidays, with just 69 percent of average 90-day daily volumes passing through on the euro zone benchmark.

“It’s caught between a rock and a hard place at the moment,” said Phil Roberts, chief European technical Strategist at Barclays, highlighting support at the 21-day moving average around 2,214-5 with strong trend line support below, weighed against strong resistance levels around 2,324 points.

“I would be slightly more bearish than bullish but it’s not an aggressive call. I don’t think the market is going to be in a mood to sell lower until at least the 21 day support has gone.”

VALUE FOR THE BRAVE

Among the regions, Spain outperformed, adding 1.2 percent , as investors cheered new austerity measures which were welcome by the European Union.

With the EuroSTOXX 50 still down nearly 20 percent over the past 12 months -- against a broadly flat showing for the U.S. S&P 500 -- some investors are starting to try and pick the bottom.

“If investors can take a deep breath and look beyond the macroeconomic and political news flow, today’s valuations could be seen as an excellent long-term buying opportunity,” Philip Dicken, head of European equities at Threadneedle Investments, said in a release, recommending cashing in on the weaker euro through European companies with international earnings.

With the euro zone crisis still rumbling on, though, such trades remain largely reserved for the braver investor, with others, such as Robeco, retaining their negative stance and favouring North America or emerging markets instead.

“The downward risks to the mild recession are on the rise. Valuation there is becoming more attractive, but we think it is too early for an upgrade,” Robeco’s investment strategists said.