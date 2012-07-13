European shares bounce as more China stimulus seen

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Riskier basic resource stocks led a bounce in European equities on Friday, having fallen in the previous session, as in-line China growth data prompted some to expect it to lead to further growth stimulus measures.

By 0701 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 3.52 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,032.34, having shed 1 percent on Thursday, with the index managing to keep within its recent tight range between 1,030 and 1,050.

The main catalyst for Friday’s rise came overnight as China met expectations of growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Although the growth was the slowest pace since the January-March quarter of 2009 and the sixth consecutive quarter of slower growth, some traders had feared the reading could have surprised markets and come in below 7 percent.

“China has enough room for stimulation now and that is important for equity markets. China’s CPI and PPI is coming down so that gives room for interest rate reduction and that is more important for equity markets going forward,” Achim Matzke, European stock indexes analyst at Commerzbank, said.

Shares in basic resources stocks, which were the top fallers on Thursday but have led the equity rally that began in early June, bounced 1.1 percent higher on the back of the data from the world’s biggest consumer of raw materials.