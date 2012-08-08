FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares creep higher, led by miners, banks
August 8, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

European shares creep higher, led by miners, banks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 percent
    * Standard Chartered rebounds, leads banks higher
    * Rio lead gains among miners

    By David Brett
    LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - European shares held near
four-month highs on Wednesday with gains in miners and the
scandal-hit banking sector outpacing weakness in autos and oils
as the wait went on for more central bank action stimulate the
global economy.
    Standard Chartered rose 7.1 percent, having shed 22 percent
over the last two days, as the UK lender began its fightback
against allegations it broke U.S. sanctions against Iran.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.86 points or 0.2
percent at 1,096.05, inching nearer the 2012 peak it hit in
mid-March in light trading.
    Europe's top shares have rallied 7.4 percent, partly on
hopes of central bank stimulus, since ECB President Mario Draghi
pledged late last month to do what it takes to preserve the
euro.
    Despite cutting its UK growth forecasts, the Bank of England
gave little indication on Wednesday that it would rush to pour
further stimulus into the economy.   
    Investec strategist Edo Brasecke said returns on offer from
equities also remained attractive compared with other asset
classes.
    "There are some big corporates out there that are stronger
than some sovereigns and if you are a big pension fund and you
have to increase your returns you can not put your money in
(low-yielding) bonds or cash, so you put your money in big
companies," Brasecke said.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 currently trades on a below-average PE
of 10.7 times and offers a dividend yield close to 4 percent and
    Brasecke believes that despite earnings lacking upward
momentum the market can go higher.
    Miners, which have lagged gains over the last month,
advanced 1.5 percent ahead of a slew of data from top metals
consumer China this week which should paint a clearer picture on
the extent to which it has been hit by softness in its export
markets.
    Rio Tinto rose 2.9 percent after the global miner
said it would stick to its $16 billion spending plan for the
year, even as weaker prices dragged first half profits 34
percent lower.
    In the banking sector, StanChart won some help from
Britain's central bank governor in its battle against the New
York banking regulator's allegations that it hid $250 billion of
transactions with Iran. 
    That allegation followed the Libor interest rate rigging
scandal, which has embroiled Barclays and Royal Bank of
Scotland among others, and after global peer HSBC
 apologised over a drug money laundering report by the
U.S. Senate.
    Trading volumes in StanChart, which went ex-dividend on
Wednesday, limiting some of its gains, stood at more than 6
times its 90-day daily average, compared with the FTSEurofirst
index at around 75 percent.
    
    GROWTH WOES 
    With little fresh news from Europe, investors took the
opportunity to bank gains in sectors that have rallied recently,
including auto-related stocks and the energy sector
, which has gained 6.7 percent over the last month. 
    Vedanta, which bought a stake in oil explorer
Cairn's India operation less than eight months ago, was
down 2.1 percent after the chief executive of Cairn India, Rahul
Dhir, unexpectedly resigned. 
    Cairn shed 4.2 percent. Traders also cited profit taking
with both stocks up more than 10 percent in the past month.
    Ex-dividend factors also weighed as 15 UK blue chip stocks
traded without entitlement to the latest dividend payout,
including heavyweights Royal Dutch Shell, BP,
AstraZeneca, and GlaxoSmithKline.

