European shares near 2012 high on stimulus hopes
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

European shares near 2012 high on stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct; closing in on 2012 peak
    * China inflation data spurs stimulus hopes
    * StanChart extends rally as BofA ML upgrades

    By Tricia Wright
    LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The leading index of European
shares edged closer to a fresh 2012 peak on Thursday, extending
recent gains into a fifth straight session, on hopes China will
act to further stimulate its economy and lift the global
economic outlook.    
    Data released on Thursday showed China's annual consumer
inflation fell to a 30-month low in July. That suggested the
central bank has ample scope to ease policy again after rate
cuts in June and July, to keep the world's second-biggest
economy on track to meet an official 2012 growth target of 7.5
percent. 
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.5 percent at
1,101.01. That is around half a percent away from its current
2012 closing peak of 1,106.79 hit on March 16, after the
European Central Bank pumped a trillion euros of cash into the
banking system.
    The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
gauge of equity market investor anxiety, meanwhile, dropped to a
three-week low, indicating a steady rise in risk appetite.
    "The markets have run up quite a bit for quite a while ...
and the story is always the same - the hope for stimulus from
the ECB, from the Federal Reserve, from the Chinese - from
everywhere," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas
Fortis Global Markets, said.
    "From now until the end of August, I'm not saying every day
should be up, but normally I think we're going to have a firmer
tone for the market."
    Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, saw
strong resistance for the FTEurofirst 300 at around 1,110, a
level which sparked a strong sell-off in March 2012, July 2011,
November 2010, and April 2010.
    
    HIGH STAKES
    Cyclical shares such as banks and commodity stocks have
propelled the market higher on the stimulus expectations.
    Banks were in demand on Thursday, with London-based
Standard Chartered continuing to claw back recent steep
losses, gaining 3.6 percent, as it fought accusations it abetted
$250 billion of money-laundering transactions with Iran.
    "The stakes are clearly very high. Given the high degree of
uncertainty, and the possibility that the outcome may prove less
damaging to StanChart than at first appeared, we think it is
prudent to upgrade StanChart to neutral," BofA Merrill Lynch
said in a note.
    Standard Chartered shares remain some 13 percent below
closing levels on Friday, before they were roiled by the Iranian
allegations.
    Trading volume in the stock was robust, at around two and a
half times its 90-day daily average, against the FTEurofirst 300
at about 80 percent of its 90-day daily average.
    Earnings news helped Norwegian offshore engineering group
Subsea 7 rise 5.1 percent. 
    Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk added 1.3 percent
after second-quarter revenue beat expectations, while
forecast-beating results also lifted food giant Nestle 
2.4 percent.  
    Germany's second-biggest lender Commerzbank fell
4.2 percent after it said it expects net profit to shrink in the
second half. 
    Overall, earnings remain mixed. Thomson Reuters StarMine
data showed that nearly three quarters of Europe's STOXX 600
 companies have reported results so far, of which 50
percent met or exceeded forecasts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
