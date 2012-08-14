European shares rally on hopes for monetary stimulus

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 pct

* Euro STOXX 50 halted by long-term descending trendline

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Tuesday, in a broad-based rally, as tepid growth figures from Europe led investors to focus on expectations for fresh stimulus measures from the region’s policymakers.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.7 percent higher at 1,101.97, having lost 0.4 percent in the previous session, albeit in thin trading volume - at around 60 percent of its 90-day daily average.

“European markets continue to advance on the lack of incrementally bad news and the hope for further stimulus by the ECB,” said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million of assets.

“All this is taking place on very low volumes though. Still hard to be fully invested given the background.”

The data out of Europe struck a fine balance between keeping alive expectations for stimulus, without unnerving investors.

Second-quarter GDP data from France and Germany came in above forecasts, easing concerns about the euro zone’s two biggest economies, though the region as a whole contracted over the period, maintaining support for the case for ECB action.

“The difficulty with the data that we had is that it’s not bad enough to prompt immediate action,” Frances Hudson, global thematic strategist at Standard Life Investments, said.

“It’s a bit like the three bears; it can’t be too hot or too cold -- it has to be just right.”

STRONG RESISTANCE

The euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.7 percent at 2,432.29 points, but was halted for a sixth session in a row by a strong resistance level, a long-term downward trendline formed by 2011 and 2012 highs, at about 2,437 points.

Charts show the blue chip index has been forming a ‘flag’ over the past week, a technical charting pattern formed by swings within a narrow range in a mild consolidation trend.

The flag, one of the most reliable ‘continuation’ patterns, usually signals a pause in a rally with a drop in trading volume, before the index resumes its uptrend.

Volume on the index on Tuesday stood at just 42 percent of its 90-day daily average.

“It seems as if interest at these high levels is waning. Volume’s been decreasing over the last five or six trading sessions...so we are concerned that there could be a top coming in,” Lynnden Branigan, technical analyst at Barclays, said.

“We’re cautiously bearish on the near term; longer term we think the market is going to push a little bit higher. The range high is our initial resistance, at 2,450 (hit on Aug 9).”